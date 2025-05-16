A new security paradigm for Pakistan

As Pakistan navigates this new security terrain, one thing remains clear: the rules of engagement have fundamentally changed, and with them, the very nature of deterrence in South Asia.

In a dramatic turn of events that has reshaped the security calculus of South Asia. Pakistan claims to have downed five Indian planes including 3 Rafale fighter jets during a high-stakes aerial confrontation.

In a coordinated response to Indian incursions, Pakistan not only asserted aerial dominance but also launched a precision cyber offensive that reportedly disrupted segments of India’s national power grid.

Success of Chinese jets against India raises alarm in Asia: report

Simultaneously, Pakistani electronic warfare units jammed and neutralised multiple hostile drones and missiles attempting to attack strategic locations across the whole country, signalling a new era of hybrid defence capabilities and technological readiness.

In the aftermath of this conflict, Pakistan faces a critical inflection point in its national security doctrine. The situation calls for a fundamental reimagining of the country’s defence architecture to address the rapidly evolving nature of modern warfare.

The traditional boundaries between conventional and unconventional warfare are blurring, creating a complex battlespace dominated by technology rather than troop numbers. This transformation suggests that the recent confrontation was not merely a border skirmish but a harbinger of future conflicts.

The military establishment now confronts the formidable task of adapting to emerging technological threats while maintaining conventional warfare capabilities in a region that remains one of the world’s most volatile nuclear flashpoints.

Chinese weapons pass combat test in India-Pakistan clash ‘with flying colours’: report

The changing face of warfare

Recent hostilities have demonstrated a paradigm shift in regional conflict dynamics, with both sides leveraging long-range precision weapons, unmanned aerial systems, and satellite technologies. The effectiveness of drone operations and electronic warfare measures during the confrontation has particularly alarmed security planners.

Tomorrow’s battlefield will be increasingly dominated by unmanned systems operating autonomously with the help of AI and precision-guided munitions. In this evolving landscape, along with the emotions and faith, the nation that masters these technologies will hold a decisive advantage in future engagements.

Pakistan must accelerate its indigenous drone development program while simultaneously strengthening anti-drone measures to protect critical infrastructure.

A compelling aspect of domestic drone technology development is its dual-use potential—the same innovations that enhance defence capabilities can revolutionise agricultural monitoring, power grid management, and civil infrastructure surveillance.

There is great potential to fund local universities and engineering entities to invest in this area.

The path to self-reliance

Perhaps the most significant strategic shift emerging from recent events is a renewed emphasis on self-reliance in defence production. Self-sufficiency in defence technology is increasingly viewed not merely as a strategic advantage but as an existential necessity for Pakistan’s security framework.

This self-sufficiency initiative should centre around several core programs:

Revitalising institutions like Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra, NESCOM, and SUPARCO with enhanced funding for research and development in drones, smart munitions, and precision-guided weapons.

Establishing a National Defence Innovation Fund to support long-term projects in avionics, artificial intelligence, and robotics—technologies that proved decisive in recent engagements.

Creating partnerships between defence establishments and civilian technology sectors, with particular emphasis on Pakistan’s burgeoning tech startups and educational institutions, particularly the ones with computing and engineering as their specialities.

The technological gap between regional powers must be addressed through innovation rather than imitation. Strategic investments in emerging defence domains could allow Pakistan to leapfrog generations of technology.

Electronic warfare and cyber defense

The recent conflict exposed vulnerabilities in electronic warfare capabilities that require immediate attention. Military analysts recommend creating dedicated electronic warfare command units within all the forces, trained specifically in signal jamming, spoofing, and electronic deception.

Equally concerning is the cyber dimension. Digital infrastructure is now as strategically significant as physical installations, creating a domain where lines of code can be as lethal as conventional munitions. Cyber defence requires understanding and developments in latest technologies.

Pakistan would benefit from establishing a National Cyber Command with both offensive and defensive capabilities.

Such an initiative should include mandatory cybersecurity training for all military personnel and investments in Pakistani-built systems and encryption standards to protect critical systems including nuclear command and control, defence production facilities, air defence networks, and communications between field units and headquarters.

The AI revolution in defence

Perhaps most transformative is the potential integration of artificial intelligence into defence systems. AI represents the centrepiece of next-generation military capability, promising to enhance battlefield decision-making, surveillance, and targeting through intelligent systems.

AI isn’t merely an enhancement to existing systems—it represents an entirely new paradigm in warfare. The side that can process battlefield information faster and more accurately will prevail in future conflicts. This technological revolution will fundamentally alter military strategy, tactics, and operations.

Pakistan has a unique opportunity to harness its growing technology sector by partnering with premier universities like NUST, GIKI, and FAST to create AI-defence laboratories. These partnerships could develop sophisticated models for:

Threat prediction and battlefield analysis

Autonomous drone swarm coordination and defence

Real-time target identification and tracking

AI-assisted image recognition for high-resolution satellite data analysis

Predictive maintenance systems for military hardware

Advanced border surveillance using infrared and machine learning for intruder detection

A “Defence AI Challenge” could incentivise local developers to solve real-time military problems with innovative AI models, fostering a domestic ecosystem of defence-oriented artificial intelligence expertise.

This initiative would be crucial for narrowing the technological gap with regional competitors who are heavily investing in military AI capabilities. A large number of real life solutions come from the fertile brains of the next generation.

Diplomatic frontiers

Technology acquisition must be complemented by diplomatic initiatives. While strengthening defensive capabilities is prudent, Pakistan must simultaneously pursue diplomatic channels to reduce tensions and establish crisis management mechanisms.

This two-pronged approach should include enhancing strategic cooperation with China under the CPEC defence umbrella, deepening defence ties with Turkey—especially in drone technology and electronic warfare systems—and forming intelligence-sharing alliances with Gulf countries.

The national war doctrine 2030

A comprehensive National War Doctrine 2030 would provide the framework for how Pakistan prepares for hybrid warfare, space-based threats, and fifth-generation conflicts over the next five years.

Such a doctrine should include provisions for joint forces cyber drills, yearly defence innovation assessments, and analytical teams dedicated to simulating potential adversary tactics and developing appropriate countermeasures.

What Pakistan is facing isn’t simply modernisation but transformation. The nation that adapts fastest to this new reality will determine the regional security landscape for decades to come.

As Pakistan navigates this new security terrain, one thing remains clear: the rules of engagement have fundamentally changed, and with them, the very nature of deterrence in South Asia.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners