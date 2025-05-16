Foreign players, including Warner, to join Karachi Kings for remaining PSL 10 matches

Karachi Kings have received a major boost ahead of the remaining matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, with six of their international stars confirming availability.

Leading the contingent is Australian opener and Karachi Kings captain David Warner, who will be returning to spearhead the team’s campaign.

He will be joined by New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert, who is also expected to take on the opening role.

England’s James Vince, the franchise’s top scorer so far this season, has confirmed his arrival in Pakistan for the upcoming fixtures.

Afghan all-rounder and veteran Mohammad Nabi has also declared his availability, providing balance and experience to the squad.

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Ben McDermott will add further depth to the batting line-up, while Scotland’s George Munsey completes the list of available overseas players.

Karachi Kings are scheduled to face Peshawar Zalmi in their next match on May 17 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.