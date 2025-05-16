AIRLINK 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.6%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
CPHL 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.72%)
FCCL 47.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FLYNG 51.40 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.92%)
HUBC 140.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
KOSM 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.75%)
MLCF 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.17%)
OGDC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.16%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.22%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
PPL 172.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.44%)
PRL 33.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.42%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.9%)
SEARL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.22%)
SSGC 35.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.24%)
SYM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.35%)
TELE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.09%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-3.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.72%)
BR100 12,825 Decreased By -62.8 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,823 Decreased By -293.4 (-0.77%)
KSE100 119,685 Decreased By -277.3 (-0.23%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.7 (-0.47%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Europe’s STOXX 600 set for fifth straight weekly rise

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 03:06pm

European shares extended gains on Friday, supported by healthcare stocks, and were on track to end the week in positive territory as benign headlines about a US-China temporary truce sparked risk-on sentiment.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0710 GMT, set for its fifth consecutive weekly advance.

Other local bourses also traded in the green at open, with Germany’s hovering near a record high.

The heavyweight healthcare sub-index led gains with a 1.4% rise, boosted by Novo Nordisk and Novartis.

The region was closely monitoring developments from the Russia-Ukraine peace talks, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declined to meet face-to-face with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiyy.

According to Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, talks between the representatives of the two warring countries are scheduled for the day.

Investors awaited euro zone trade balance figures for March as well as Italy’s inflation rate, due later in the day.

European shares pull back after rally

Among individual stocks, reinsurance company Swiss Re fell 1.2%.

The company posted claims of $570 million from deadly wildfires in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Luxury group Richemont reported a slightly stronger-than-forecast 7% rise in quarterly sales, taking its shares 4% higher in early trading.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

Europe’s STOXX 600 set for fifth straight weekly rise

National Tariff Policy: Govt approves phased elimination of import duties

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Russia welcomes ceasefire, urges Pakistan, India to continue exercising restraint

India revokes Celebi security clearance over Turkiye support for Pakistan

Trump says ‘a lot of people are starving’ in Gaza

Pakistan “restructuring and reorganising” its debt, says Aurangzeb

Pakistan issues Rs30bn Green Sukuk to fund renewable projects

India weighs plan to slash Pakistan water supply with new Indus river project

Sapphire Fibres Limited seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Foreign stars rejoin Peshawar Zalmi ahead of PSL 10 Islamabad leg

Read more stories