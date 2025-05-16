Flydubai’s inaugural flight lands at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport

Flydubai’s inaugural flight landed on Thursday night at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

In a statement, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said that the flight carried 164 passengers, and was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute at the airport.

A simple yet dignified cake-cutting ceremony was also held to mark the occasion, said the press release.

Moreover, the first departing flight, FZ 375, took off for Dubai at 2:20 AM with 184 passengers on board.

The PAA added that Flydubai will operate seven flights per week from Peshawar, which is expected to significantly enhance air connectivity with Gulf and European countries