AIRLINK 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.34%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.56%)
FCCL 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FFL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
FLYNG 51.40 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.92%)
HUBC 141.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
HUMNL 12.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
MLCF 75.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.98%)
OGDC 213.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.12%)
PACE 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PAEL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
PPL 174.90 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.95%)
PRL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PTC 23.10 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.71%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.63%)
SSGC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.57%)
SYM 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
TPLP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
TRG 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.9%)
BR100 12,886 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 38,226 Increased By 110 (0.29%)
KSE100 120,049 Increased By 87.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 36,749 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.06%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Flydubai’s inaugural flight lands at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport

BR Web Desk Published 16 May, 2025 01:06pm
Flydubai’s inaugural flight lands at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport

Flydubai’s inaugural flight landed on Thursday night at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

In a statement, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said that the flight carried 164 passengers, and was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute at the airport.

A simple yet dignified cake-cutting ceremony was also held to mark the occasion, said the press release.

Moreover, the first departing flight, FZ 375, took off for Dubai at 2:20 AM with 184 passengers on board.

The PAA added that Flydubai will operate seven flights per week from Peshawar, which is expected to significantly enhance air connectivity with Gulf and European countries

Peshawar airport flight operations Pakistan Airports Authority

Comments

200 characters

Flydubai’s inaugural flight lands at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport

National Tariff Policy: Govt approves phased elimination of import duties

FBR may allow import of 5-year-old used vehicles

Russia welcomes ceasefire, urges Pakistan, India to continue exercising restraint

Pakistan issues Rs30bn Green Sukuk to fund renewable projects

India weighs plan to slash Pakistan water supply with new Indus river project

Sapphire Fibres Limited seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 99.42 in April 2025

Pakistan govt takes step towards agri sector reforms

Read more stories