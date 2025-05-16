AIRLINK 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.66%)
BOP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 84.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.66%)
FCCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.53%)
FLYNG 51.93 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (4.99%)
HUBC 141.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
HUMNL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
MLCF 75.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.67%)
OGDC 213.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
PAEL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.04%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
PPL 174.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.43%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.86%)
PTC 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.08%)
SEARL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.96%)
SSGC 36.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
SYM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TRG 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
YOUW 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
BR100 12,886 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 38,226 Increased By 110 (0.29%)
KSE100 119,931 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,712 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.17%)
May 16, 2025
Markets

South Korea stocks set for fifth week of gains

  • The benchmark KOSPI added 1.31 points, or 0.05%, to 2,622.67
Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 11:55am

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korea stocks fall as rally from US-China trade talks loses steam

  • South Korean shares rose on Friday and were set to log a fifth week of gains, as US data suggested the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates twice this year. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

  • The benchmark KOSPI added 1.31 points, or 0.05%, to 2,622.67 as of 01:10 GMT. It is up 1.79% so far this week.

  • Rate cut expectations in the US often drive similar optimism in South Korea’s interest rate outlook.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.87%, while peer SK Hynix gained 2.74%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 4.07%.

  • US producer prices posted a surprise fall in April as the cost of services declined by the most since 2009, hurt by ebbing demand for air travel and hotel accommodation.

  • Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia gained 0.47% and 0.66%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.8%. Drugmaker Samsung Biologics rose 0.10%.

  • Of the total 933 traded issues, 305 advanced and 586 declined. ** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 47.8 billion won ($34.2 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,397.9 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.01% higher than Thursday’s close of 1,398.0.

  • In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,397.3 per dollar, down 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,394.2.

  • The KOSPI has risen 9.30% year-to-date, while the won has strengthened 5.3% against the dollar in the same period.

  • In the money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.1 point to 107.65.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 4.0 basis points to 2.321%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 4.9 basis points to 2.681%.

South Korean shares

