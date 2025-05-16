AIRLINK 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.66%)
BOP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 84.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.66%)
FCCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.53%)
FLYNG 51.93 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (4.99%)
HUBC 141.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
HUMNL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
MLCF 75.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.67%)
OGDC 213.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
PAEL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.04%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
PPL 174.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.43%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.86%)
PTC 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.08%)
SEARL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.96%)
SSGC 36.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
SYM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TRG 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
YOUW 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
BR100 12,886 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 38,226 Increased By 110 (0.29%)
KSE100 119,931 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,712 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.17%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices set for weekly gain on US-China trade optimism

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 11:37am

SINGAPORE: Copper prices inched higher on Friday and were on track to end the week in positive territory, supported by a China-US tariff truce, although concerns over longer-term demand for the metal capped further gains.

Asian stocks were poised for a strong week on a softer note as the euphoria over US-China trade talks faded, while revived bets for policy easing in the United States sparked a rally in beaten-down bond markets.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $9,585 a metric ton, as of 0238 GMT, and the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) edged 0.1% higher to 78,430 yuan ($10,889.43) per ton.

“Chinese traders are happy about the 90-day pause, but the market has remained uncertain about what is going to happen after the 90 days,” a Shanghai-based metals said.

“The fact that China’s exporters have been rushing cargoes out is a tell-tale sign,” she added. For the week, LME copper is up about 1.5%, while prices in Shanghai have risen around 1%.

However, the initial optimism has faded about a 90-day pause agreed by Beijing and Washington on most of their retaliatory tariffs.

London metals edge lower on caution over US-China tariff truce

The market is focusing on the potential new tariffs on copper imports that the US has been conducting since February too.

Among other London metals, aluminium edged 0.1% higher to $2,492 per ton, zinc dipped 0.1% to $2,723 a ton and lead lost 0.4% to $1,996.5 and Tin rose 0.1% to $33,000.

Analysts expect prices to hover around 78,000–79,000 yuan per ton in the near term, reflecting mixed market sentiment.

SHFE aluminium fell 0.3% to 20,185 yuan a ton, zinc dropped 0.6% to 22,595 yuan and lead slipped 0.5% to 16,920 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

Copper prices set for weekly gain on US-China trade optimism

FBR may allow import of 5-year-old used vehicles

Pakistan issues Rs30bn Green Sukuk to fund renewable projects

Sapphire Fibres Limited seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan govt takes step towards agri sector reforms

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 99.42 in April 2025

Budget 2025-26: KCCI urges govt to expand tax net, targets 4.6mn unregistered entities

Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF

Minister informs NA: Reko Diq project to generate over $75bn in free cash flows

Opposition in NA blocks govt’s Income Tax bill

Read more stories