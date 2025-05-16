Copper prices set for weekly gain on US-China trade optimism

SINGAPORE: Copper prices inched higher on Friday and were on track to end the week in positive territory, supported by a China-US tariff truce, although concerns over longer-term demand for the metal capped further gains.

Asian stocks were poised for a strong week on a softer note as the euphoria over US-China trade talks faded, while revived bets for policy easing in the United States sparked a rally in beaten-down bond markets.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $9,585 a metric ton, as of 0238 GMT, and the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) edged 0.1% higher to 78,430 yuan ($10,889.43) per ton.

“Chinese traders are happy about the 90-day pause, but the market has remained uncertain about what is going to happen after the 90 days,” a Shanghai-based metals said.

“The fact that China’s exporters have been rushing cargoes out is a tell-tale sign,” she added. For the week, LME copper is up about 1.5%, while prices in Shanghai have risen around 1%.

However, the initial optimism has faded about a 90-day pause agreed by Beijing and Washington on most of their retaliatory tariffs.

The market is focusing on the potential new tariffs on copper imports that the US has been conducting since February too.

Among other London metals, aluminium edged 0.1% higher to $2,492 per ton, zinc dipped 0.1% to $2,723 a ton and lead lost 0.4% to $1,996.5 and Tin rose 0.1% to $33,000.

Analysts expect prices to hover around 78,000–79,000 yuan per ton in the near term, reflecting mixed market sentiment.

SHFE aluminium fell 0.3% to 20,185 yuan a ton, zinc dropped 0.6% to 22,595 yuan and lead slipped 0.5% to 16,920 yuan.