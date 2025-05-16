AIRLINK 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.66%)
BOP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 84.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.66%)
FCCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.53%)
FLYNG 51.93 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (4.99%)
HUBC 141.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
HUMNL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
MLCF 75.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.67%)
OGDC 213.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
PAEL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.04%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
PPL 174.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.43%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.86%)
PTC 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.08%)
SEARL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.96%)
SSGC 36.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
SYM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TRG 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
YOUW 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
BR100 12,886 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 38,226 Increased By 110 (0.29%)
KSE100 119,931 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,712 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.17%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks fall with earnings, US tech restrictions in focus

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 11:36am

HONG KONG: Chinese and Hong Kong stocks extended their losses on Friday, as market sentiment came under pressure from renewed US-China tech tensions and a disappointing earnings report from Alibaba.

Tech shares lift Hong Kong stocks, earnings in focus

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.52% at 3,363.32 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.57%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.31%, the consumer staples sector down 1.04%, the real estate index down 0.61% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.36%.

  • In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.81% at 23,262.80.

  • Index heavyweight Alibaba Group lost 5.3% by midday after the e-commerce giant posted quarterly revenue below analysts’ estimates on Thursday.

  • On the geopolitical front, the US Commerce Department is considering placing more Chinese companies, including ChangXin Memory (CXMT), on its restricted export list, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

  • The Bureau of Industry and Security is also looking at adding subsidiaries of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and Yangtze Memory Technologies Co to the “Entity List”, the source said.

  • “Market focus has shifted to the US-China competition on other fields, such as semiconductor and healthcare, after the two countries significantly reduced tariffs for each other,” said Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities.

  • While US-China tariff truce is a positive surprise to the market, a durable resolution remains challenging, given the complex bilateral relationship, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note, adding sentiment on mainland A-shares edged down this week with lower trading volume.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.34%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.16% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.59%.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.15% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.04%.

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks fall with earnings, US tech restrictions in focus

FBR may allow import of 5-year-old used vehicles

Pakistan issues Rs30bn Green Sukuk to fund renewable projects

Sapphire Fibres Limited seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan govt takes step towards agri sector reforms

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 99.42 in April 2025

Budget 2025-26: KCCI urges govt to expand tax net, targets 4.6mn unregistered entities

Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF

Minister informs NA: Reko Diq project to generate over $75bn in free cash flows

Opposition in NA blocks govt’s Income Tax bill

Read more stories