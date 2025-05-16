AIRLINK 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.66%)
BOP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 84.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.66%)
FCCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.53%)
FLYNG 51.93 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (4.99%)
HUBC 141.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
HUMNL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
MLCF 75.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.67%)
OGDC 213.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
PAEL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.04%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
PPL 174.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.43%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.86%)
PTC 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.08%)
SEARL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.96%)
SSGC 36.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
SYM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TRG 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
YOUW 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
BR100 12,886 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 38,226 Increased By 110 (0.29%)
KSE100 119,931 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,712 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.17%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Malaysia’s economy grows 4.4% in Q1

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 10:58am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s economy grew 4.4% in the first quarter of 2025 from a year earlier, below market expectations but in line with government estimates, data showed on Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast annual gross domestic product growth would come in at 4.5% in the January to March period.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted-basis, first quarter GDP expanded 0.7% vs a 0.2% contraction in the previous quarter.

The economy grew a revised 4.9% in the final quarter of 2024.

The central bank said first quarter economic growth was driven by sustained household spending growth amid positive labour market conditions and policy support, as well as steady expansion in investments, and continued export growth.

“Growth was affected by lower oil and gas production, and normalisation in motor vehicle sales and production,” Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said at a press conference.

Growth in 2025 is expected to be slightly lower than the 4.5 to 5.5% forecast range, Abdul Rasheed said, adding a new estimate would be announced in the next month or two.

“The balance of risk to the growth outlook is currently tilted to the downside,” Abdul Rasheed added.

Last month, the central bank said it will have to lower this year’s forecast economic growth range of 4.5% to 5.5% due to the global trade war.

Malaysia’s exports impacted more by global economy than FX moves, minister says

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said earlier this month that the suspension of most of the US tariffs until July meant the economic impact was manageable for now, but Malaysia was unlikely to meet its growth forecast this year.

Malaysia is facing a 24% tariff rate on its exports to the US from July, unless it is able to negotiate a reduction of the levy.

Malaysia’s economy

Comments

200 characters

Malaysia’s economy grows 4.4% in Q1

FBR may allow import of 5-year-old used vehicles

Pakistan issues Rs30bn Green Sukuk to fund renewable projects

Sapphire Fibres Limited seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan govt takes step towards agri sector reforms

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 99.42 in April 2025

Budget 2025-26: KCCI urges govt to expand tax net, targets 4.6mn unregistered entities

Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF

Minister informs NA: Reko Diq project to generate over $75bn in free cash flows

Opposition in NA blocks govt’s Income Tax bill

Read more stories