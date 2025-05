JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second session on Friday, tracking weakness in vegetable oils in the Chicago and Dalian commodity exchanges but were set to post their first weekly gain in three weeks.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 17 ringgit or 0.44% to 3,839 ringgit ($899.9) a metric ton by 0247 GMT.

Malaysian palm oil futures weaker

The contract has gained 0.5% for the week.