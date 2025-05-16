AIRLINK 160.70 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.78%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 83.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
FCCL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.43%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.73%)
FLYNG 52.03 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (5.2%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.25%)
MLCF 75.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.11%)
OGDC 213.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.34%)
PACE 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PAEL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.49%)
PIAHCLA 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
POWER 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
PPL 173.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.21%)
PRL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
PTC 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.81%)
SEARL 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.15%)
SSGC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.57%)
SYM 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TRG 64.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.44%)
WAVESAPP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,870 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.14%)
BR30 38,081 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.09%)
KSE100 119,770 Decreased By -192.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 36,692 Decreased By -80.9 (-0.22%)
Markets

Indian rupee set to rise after soft US data boosts Fed rate cut odds

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 08:21am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to strengthen at open on Friday, buoyed by widespread U.S. dollar weakness following soft economic data that supported expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut later this year.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 85.34 to 85.36 to the U.S. dollar compared with 85.55 in the previous session.

The rupee has struggled throughout the week, weighed down by dollar demand for immediate payments, per bankers.

A large state-run bank and two major foreign banks have been active dollar buyers.

Despite the respite offered by the India-Pakistan truce, the rupee remains lower on the week through Thursday and has underperformed its Asian peers.

Indian rupee weakens

The pull of U.S. dollar demand has shifted the near-term bias on the rupee from positive to neutral, a currency trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

“At these levels and considering the recent price action, it’s hard to hold a high-conviction view,” the trader said.

Meanwhile, India merchandise trade deficit in April stood at $26.42 billion, higher than $20 billion economists had expected.

