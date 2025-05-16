AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-16

Indian rupee weakens

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee fell on Thursday, weighed down by persistent interbank dollar demand, but pared losses after President Donald Trump said that India had offered a zero-tariff trade deal to the United States.

The rupee closed at 85.55 against the US dollar, down 0.3% on the day but above its intraday low of 85.7225.

The rupee rose above 85.50 in an immediate reaction to Trump’s comments but thereafter bids from foreign and local banks picked up, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

The dollar bids were likely spurred by corporate demand and modest portfolio outflows, the trader said.

The dollar-rupee overnight swap rate also dipped, pointing to heightened demand for cash dollars, which typically indicates a pick up in outflows.

India’s benchmark equity indexes, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, rose about 1.5% with sentiment boosted by Trump’s remarks.

The United States is India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade totalling some $129 billion in 2024.

US dollar Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

