AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
Gold set for worst week in six months as trade calm dents appeal

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 08:08am

Gold prices eased on Friday and were poised for their steepest weekly decline in six months, as a stronger dollar and waning trade war concerns dampened its appeal as a safe-haven asset.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,223.06 an ounce as of 0222 GMT.

Bullion has lost about 3% so far this week and is set for its worst weekly performance since November 2024.

U.S. gold futures shed 0.1% to $3,224.90.

The dollar added 0.3% for the week so far and was headed for its fourth straight week of gains, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

“Gold prices faced heavy selling pressure this week as markets cheered (a) de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade (war),” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

Earlier this week, the U.S. and China agreed to temporarily slash the harsh tit-for-tat tariffs imposed in April.

Meanwhile, data showed U.S. producer prices fell unexpectedly in April, while retail sales growth slowed.

Consumer prices rose less than expected in April, a report showed.

On Thursday, Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr said the U.S. economy is on solid footing with inflation heading to the central bank’s 2% target, but trade policies have clouded the outlook.

Gold prices fall as trade optimism rises

Markets are pricing in 57 basis points of rate cuts this year, with the easing projected to start in September.

Gold, traditionally seen as a hedge against economic and political uncertainties, thrives in a low-rate environment.

“On the plus side, gold price dips continue to attract buyers which shows that the precious metal remains a favoured asset, with the global growth and inflation outlooks still looking rather murky,” said KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer.

Spot silver eased 0.6% to $32.49 an ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $986.58 and palladium lost 1.1% to $957.42.

Gold Spot gold bullion

