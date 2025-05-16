AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
Indian shares set to rise as progress in trade talks with US aid sentiment

Reuters Published May 16, 2025 Updated May 16, 2025 08:07am

India’s benchmark indexes are set to open higher on Friday, as progress in trade negotiations with the United States is likely to extend a rally sparked by easing geopolitical tensions.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,189 as of 8:12 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open about 0.5% above Thursday’s close of 25,062.10.

Both benchmarks hit seven-month highs on Thursday.

The Nifty and the BSE Sensex have gained about 4.5% and 4%, respectively, this week so far.

The Nifty and Sensex are also only 4.6% and 4% below their all-time high levels hit on September 27, 2024.

The India-Pakistan border truce initiated a relief rally on Monday, while progress in a trade deal with the U.S. has firmed gains, sustaining foreign inflows.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian shares worth 53.93 billion rupees ($631.5 million) on Thursday, the highest since April 24, 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that India has offered a trade deal with zero tariffs, driving markets higher.

India’s trade secretary said after market hours that trade talks with the U.S. are progressing well and that a team is slated to visit the U.S. to take the talks forward.

India’s benchmarks inch higher as tech, metal stocks gain

“Trump’s zero-tariff comment has injected fresh optimism into Indian equities, reinforcing the bullish undertone,” said Vikram Kasat, head of advisory at PL Capital.

“With the Nifty sustaining above 25,000, near-term momentum remains intact, though upcoming earnings and global cues could test market resilience.”

While domestic equities have sustained gains, other Asian markets have hit a pause in the rally triggered by the U.S.-China trade truce.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan traded flat on Friday, after closing little changed in the previous session.

Wall Street equities were mixed in choppy trading overnight, while oil prices fell 2% on Thursday, as expectations of a potential U.S.-Iran nuclear deal raised the prospect of a supply hike.

