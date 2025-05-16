Indian shares set to rise as progress in trade talks with US aid sentiment

India’s benchmark indexes are set to open higher on Friday, as progress in trade negotiations with the United States is likely to extend a rally sparked by easing geopolitical tensions.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,189 as of 8:12 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open about 0.5% above Thursday’s close of 25,062.10.

Both benchmarks hit seven-month highs on Thursday.

The Nifty and the BSE Sensex have gained about 4.5% and 4%, respectively, this week so far.

The Nifty and Sensex are also only 4.6% and 4% below their all-time high levels hit on September 27, 2024.

The India-Pakistan border truce initiated a relief rally on Monday, while progress in a trade deal with the U.S. has firmed gains, sustaining foreign inflows.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian shares worth 53.93 billion rupees ($631.5 million) on Thursday, the highest since April 24, 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that India has offered a trade deal with zero tariffs, driving markets higher.

India’s trade secretary said after market hours that trade talks with the U.S. are progressing well and that a team is slated to visit the U.S. to take the talks forward.

India’s benchmarks inch higher as tech, metal stocks gain

“Trump’s zero-tariff comment has injected fresh optimism into Indian equities, reinforcing the bullish undertone,” said Vikram Kasat, head of advisory at PL Capital.

“With the Nifty sustaining above 25,000, near-term momentum remains intact, though upcoming earnings and global cues could test market resilience.”

While domestic equities have sustained gains, other Asian markets have hit a pause in the rally triggered by the U.S.-China trade truce.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan traded flat on Friday, after closing little changed in the previous session.

Wall Street equities were mixed in choppy trading overnight, while oil prices fell 2% on Thursday, as expectations of a potential U.S.-Iran nuclear deal raised the prospect of a supply hike.