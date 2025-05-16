AIRLINK 160.70 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.78%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 83.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
FCCL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.43%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.73%)
FLYNG 52.03 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (5.2%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.25%)
MLCF 75.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.11%)
OGDC 213.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.34%)
PACE 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PAEL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.49%)
PIAHCLA 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
POWER 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
PPL 173.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.21%)
PRL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
PTC 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.81%)
SEARL 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.15%)
SSGC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.57%)
SYM 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TRG 64.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.44%)
WAVESAPP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,870 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.14%)
BR30 38,081 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.09%)
KSE100 119,770 Decreased By -192.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 36,692 Decreased By -80.9 (-0.22%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump announces $14.5bn Etihad commitment with Boeing, GE

Reuters Published May 16, 2025 Updated May 16, 2025 10:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced deals totaling over $200 billion between the United States and the United Arab Emirates, including a $14.5 billion commitment between Boeing, GE Aerospace and Etihad Airways, the White House said.

The White House said Boeing and GE had received a commitment from Etihad Airways to invest $14.5 billion to buy 28 American-made Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft powered by GE engines.

Etihad did not immediately respond to a request for comment. GE and Boeing did not comment.

“With the inclusion of the next-generation 777X in its fleet plan, the investment deepens the longstanding commercial aviation partnership between the UAE and the United States, fueling American manufacturing, driving exports,” the White House said.

Etihad has a fleet of around 100 aircraft.

Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves said last month that Etihad planned to add 20 to 22 new planes this year, as it aims to expand its fleet to more than 170 planes by 2030 and boost Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification strategy.

Etihad, which is owned by Abu Dhabi’s $225 billion wealth fund ADQ, has been through a multi-year restructuring and management shake-up, but has expanded under Neves.

Qatar signs $200bn deal to buy jets from Boeing during Trump visit

He said that 10 of the new aircraft this year would be Airbus A321LRs, which the carrier launched on Monday and will start operating in August. The remainder include six Airbus A350s and four Boeing 787s.

On Wednesday, Boeing landed its biggest deal for widebody airplanes when state carrier Qatar Airways placed firm orders during Trump’s visit to the Gulf Arab country for 160 jetliners plus options to buy 50 more worth $96 billion, according to the White House.

Donald Trump uae White House Boeing Qatar Airways GE Etihad US President Donald Trump’s tariffs Gulf Arab country Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves trump visit Qatar

Comments

200 characters

Trump announces $14.5bn Etihad commitment with Boeing, GE

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan govt takes step towards agri sector reforms

Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF

Minister informs NA: Reko Diq project to generate over $75bn in free cash flows

Opposition in NA blocks govt’s Income Tax bill

Senate body approves Off-the-Grid (CPPs) Levy Bill, 2025

Oil prices heading for 1% weekly gain on U.S.-China trade detente

Textile sector may return to costlier CPPs: PD’s PPP projections to Nepra draw sharp criticism

SECP implements major enhancements to EMR

Read more stories