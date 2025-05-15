AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Islamabad United confirm five foreign players for remainder of PSL 10

BR Web Desk Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 10:36pm

Islamabad United have confirmed the availability of five international stars for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League Season 10.

The lineup includes English opener Alex Hales, South African batter Rassie van der Dussen, Australian all-rounder Ben Dwarshuis, New Zealand’s explosive all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, and English pacer Tymal Mills, the franchise confirmed in a statement.

Shakib, Rajapaksa join Lahore Qalandars for remainder of PSL 10

All five players bring extensive experience from the top T20 leagues and are expected to significantly bolster United’s campaign as the tournament enters its crucial final stages.

“By securing the participation of these high-calibre overseas players, Islamabad United continues to support the league’s stature and ensures that fans around the world enjoy world-class cricket,” the franchise said in a statement.

Islamabad United, two-time champions, are aiming for a strong finish in PSL 10 as they gear up for the playoffs.

PSL Islamabad United HBLPSL HBL PSL HBL PSL 10 HBL PSL X HBLPSL X HBL PSL X matches Islamabad United foreign players

Comments

200 characters

Islamabad United confirm five foreign players for remainder of PSL 10

KSE-100 Index gains over 1% to close all-time high

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Trump says he’s ‘not interested’ in Apple building in India

FM Dar announces Pakistan-India ceasefire extended till May 18

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $71mn to $10.40bn

Oil drops 3% on expectations for US-Iran nuclear deal

In call with PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijan president hails Pakistan’s ‘remarkable success’ during clash with India

Pakistan military vows ‘brutal’ response to any Indian ceasefire violation

RDA inflows down 25%, clock in at $177mn in April 2025

Gold price per tola falls Rs6,700 in Pakistan

Read more stories