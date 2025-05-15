Islamabad United confirm five foreign players for remainder of PSL 10

Islamabad United have confirmed the availability of five international stars for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League Season 10.

The lineup includes English opener Alex Hales, South African batter Rassie van der Dussen, Australian all-rounder Ben Dwarshuis, New Zealand’s explosive all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, and English pacer Tymal Mills, the franchise confirmed in a statement.

Shakib, Rajapaksa join Lahore Qalandars for remainder of PSL 10

All five players bring extensive experience from the top T20 leagues and are expected to significantly bolster United’s campaign as the tournament enters its crucial final stages.

“By securing the participation of these high-calibre overseas players, Islamabad United continues to support the league’s stature and ensures that fans around the world enjoy world-class cricket,” the franchise said in a statement.

Islamabad United, two-time champions, are aiming for a strong finish in PSL 10 as they gear up for the playoffs.