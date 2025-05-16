AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
Pakistan govt takes step towards agri sector reforms

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published May 16, 2025 Updated May 16, 2025 07:26am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday instructed relevant authorities to formulate a long-term and sustainable policy aimed at advancing the country’s agro-industrial sector.

The directive from the prime minister comes as part of a broader strategy to enhance agricultural productivity, combat climate change, and promote economic resilience.

Chairing a high-level meeting on agricultural sector reforms, Sharif emphasised the importance of modernising the country’s agriculture through coordinated efforts involving provincial governments and key stakeholders.

Wheat sector reforms in Pakistan: Punjab’s Electronic Warehouse Receipts regime to the rescue

“The agriculture sector holds immense potential for driving Pakistan’s economic development,” he added. “With fertile land, skilled professionals, and hardworking farmers, we must harness these resources to achieve self-sufficiency.”

Sharif called for the development of a National Agri-Innovation Plan, with a focus on research and modern technology to increase crop yields and sustainability.

He also urged the expansion of agricultural loans under favourable terms, and reforms to the existing seed certification system to promote the use of high-quality seeds.

He also said that a regulatory framework for the agricultural sector is also to be developed, with an emphasis on facilitating technological integration and ensuring environmental sustainability.

The meeting included presentations from a working group on agricultural reforms, and was attended by federal ministers, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Musadik Malik, and senior government officials.

