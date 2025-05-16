AIRLINK 161.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.97%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-16

No radiation leak or release from any N-facility in Pakistan: IAEA

NNI Published May 16, 2025 Updated May 16, 2025 08:51am

VIENNA: Days after India refuted reports that Kirana Hills area, which allegedly houses a nuclear facility, was hit during one of the airstrikes during Operation Sindoor, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan. “Based on information available to the IAEA, there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan,” the IAEA said in an email statement. According to an ANI report Thursday, the global nuclear watchdog made the statement in response to a query on reports of a nuclear leak in Pakistan. IAEA’s statement comes days after Air Marshal AK Bharti, while addressing a press briefing, said that the Indian Armed Forces did not target the nuclear facility at Kirana Hills in Pakistan.

When asked whether India had struck Kirana Hills, Air Marshal AK Bharti responded, “Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation, we did not know about it. We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there.”

