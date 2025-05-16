Forex reserves up $131m to $15.614bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves rose by $131 million, reaching $15.614 billion as of May 9, 2025, compared to $15.483 billion a week earlier, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The increase was driven by gains in both the SBP and commercial bank holdings. The SBP’s reserves climbed by $71 million, reaching $10.403 billion up from $10.332billion a week earlier. While, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks rose by $60 million, standing at $5.211 billion end of the last week.

The rise in foreign reserves comes ahead of a significant boost expected in the following week. On May 13, 2025, the SBP received the second tranche of SDR 760 million (approximately US$1.023 billion) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. This amount, however, will be reflected in the reserves data for the week ending May 16, 2025. The recent developments signal improved external sector stability and are likely to bolster investor confidence as Pakistan approaches its federal budget announcement and continues structural reform commitments under the IMF program.

