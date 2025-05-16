Pakistan urges probe into N-black market in India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the remarks of Indian defence minister on its nuclear arsenal, made on Thursday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

“These irresponsible remarks reveal his profound insecurity and frustration regarding Pakistan’s effective defence and deterrence against Indian aggression through conventional means,” Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said on Thursday. Pakistan’s conventional capabilities are adequate to deter India, without the self-imposed “nuclear blackmail” that New Delhi suffers, he added.

Addressing his soldiers during his IIOJK visit, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal should be under the surveillance of the UN’s atomic energy agency (IAEA).

Furthermore, the FO spokesperson emphasised that the comments of India’s defence minister also show his sheer ignorance of the mandate and responsibilities of a specialised agency of the United Nations like the IAEA.

If anything, the spokesperson remarked the IAEA and the international community should be worried about the repeated theft and illicit trafficking incidents involving nuclear and radioactive material in India.

Just last year, five individuals with a radioactive device reportedly stolen from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) were found in Dehradun, India.

Later, a gang of individuals was found with illegal possession of a highly radioactive and toxic substance, Californium, worth $100 million. Three incidents of theft of Californium were also reported in 2021, Ambassador Shafqat pointed out. “These recurring incidents call into question the measures taken by New Delhi for the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive material,” he highlighted.

These incidents also suggest the existence of a black market for sensitive, dual-use materials inside India.

Pakistan urges a thorough investigation of these incidents and calls upon India to ensure the safety and security of its nuclear facilities and arsenal.

Both south Asian rivals reached consensus to hold fire on May 10, following four days of intense tit-for-tat drone, missile and artillery exchanges.

