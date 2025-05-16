Aurangzeb assures NA: M-6 Motorway to be included in FY26 PSDP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday reassured Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – a key coalition partner – that the long-delayed Sukkur-Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway will go ahead at all costs and it will be included in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2025–26.

Speaking on a calling attention notice, PPP lawmakers prominently Naveed Qamar demanded clarity on the fate of the M-6 motorway. They demanded that the Planning and Development Minister be summoned to the House and give an assurance that this will be done at all costs.

Responding the calling attention notice, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb confirmed that the project is a top priority for economic connectivity and will proceed regardless of whether the funding comes from foreign sources or domestic development allocations.

Export-led growth is only way forward for Pakistan: Aurangzeb

“This motorway is critical to Pakistan’s economic lifeline,” he said. “It will be completed at all costs, through the PSDP or foreign financing.”

The PPP pressed for the project’s inclusion in the next fiscal year’s budget, warning that further delays would impact economic development in Sindh.

Aurangzeb confirmed that the federal budget is still being finalised and that the Ministry of Planning will be briefed to ensure the motorway receives appropriate funding.

Minister of State for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Armaghan Subhani, acknowledged that the motorway project had been excluded from the 2024–25 PSDP, but promised its inclusion in the 2025–26 plan.

“This project remains a top priority,” he said. “Groundwork is already underway, and we aim to initiate construction in the coming fiscal year.”

He added that the Communications Ministry has proposed an initial allocation of Rs10 billion in upcoming PSDP, subject to revision. The project, he added, would be supported through a mix of public-private partnership models and international financing.

“Institutions like the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are already in discussions to co-finance the project,” he said. “This will be a landmark initiative not just for Sindh and Balochistan, but for the entire country.”

Responding to accusations of regional bias, he clarified that the motorway is not focused solely on Punjab. “Only an 18-kilometre section of this motorway runs through Punjab; the rest connects Sindh and Balochistan, with strategic routes like Karachi to Quetta.”

He said land acquisition has begun and planning is in advanced stages. The motorway is part of a broader national infrastructure vision spearheaded by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the House was informed of major reductions in electricity prices across consumer categories, as part of a broader government effort to reduce the cost of living and stimulate economic activity.

During question hour, Power Minister Awais Leghari told the House that electricity tariffs for domestic users consuming less than 200 units per month have been slashed by 57 per cent since June last year – benefiting nearly 18 million consumers.

“Industrial tariffs have been reduced by 31 per cent, while the agriculture sector has seen a 20 per cent cut,” he said, adding, “In Faisalabad alone, industrial electricity consumption has surged by 35 per cent, reflecting the impact of these policies.”

Leghari attributed the price cuts to new agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), worth Rs3.5 trillion, and a restructuring of the subsidy model.

For the agriculture sector, he said the government has moved from direct subsidies to a fuel cost adjustment approach, leading to more sustainable tariff reductions.

He also highlighted the significance of these changes for economic competitiveness, stating that Pakistan could soon offer the region’s lowest electricity rates. “We are aiming for a unit price of Rs21 to 22 within the next three years – without subsidies,” he added.

He acknowledged that challenges remain, particularly in the power sector’s circular debt, which is projected to reach Rs2,429 billion by June 2025.

However, he said the government is working with banks to refinance expensive loans at lower rates, which could ease the debt burden.

Addressing load-shedding concerns, Leghari said power cuts are largely limited to areas with high losses. He criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government for failing to implement agreed reforms to improve recovery and reduce losses, which remain at around Rs4 billion.

He reiterated that there is no discrimination in provincial treatment, adding that seven gigawatts of surplus electricity are available and the government is engaging international development partners to further ease industrial tariffs.

In other parliamentary business, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said Pakistan’s international image had improved significantly following its robust response to regional security challenges.

He also said the government is working to improve the global ranking of the Pakistani passport and to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, who have sent record remittances in recent months.

Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Saba Sadiq announced that a new Chairperson for the National Commission on the Status of Women will soon be appointed.

She said the commission remains committed to safeguarding women’s rights, with a focus on vulnerable groups in coordination with federal and provincial stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025