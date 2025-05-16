AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-16

Jazz posts 20.3pc revenue growth YoY in Q1

Recorder Report Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: Jazz, country’s leading digital operator and a part of the VEON Group, reported a 20.3 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 2025, driven by continued digital diversification and disciplined cost management.

During the quarter, Jazz invested Rs9.5 billion—marking a 78.4 percent year-on-year increase—to expand 4G capacity and scale its digital platforms. This performance was delivered despite persistent macroeconomic and policy headwinds impacting the telecom sector.

Direct digital revenues grew 49.5 per cent YoY, contributing 27.7 per cent to total revenue, driven by strong fintech and digital services performance and Jazz’s strategic shift to platform-based models. With over 20.6 million monthly active users, Pakistan’s leading fintech JazzCash processed a gross transaction value of Rs 10.7 trillion during the last twelve months as of March 2025. Its extensive network, comprising 121,000 active agents and over 340,000 active merchants, has facilitated considerable digitalization of society, with approximately 142,000 digital loans issued daily. Mobilink Bank also delivered a strong performance, recording 25.5 per cent revenue growth.

Among digital verticals, Tamasha—Pakistan’s largest home-grown streaming platform—grew 37.6 per cent year-on-year to 16.5 million MAUs, driven by exclusive cricket content, including over 57 live match days across the ICC Champions Trophy, PSL, and major bilateral series.

SIMOSA, Jazz’s Sim-Care, Lifestyle & Social app, grew to 20.9 million MAUs, with its new social community attracting 1 million users within 23 days of launch in Q1 2025. FikrFree, Jazz’s AI-powered insurance and healthcare marketplace, has surpassed 1 million MAUs and 1.8 million policies sold since its October 2024 launch, with new features underway to expand access to quality healthcare nationwide. ROX—Jazz’s youth-centric digital lifestyle platform—also grew to 700,000 monthly active users.

The company’s mobile customer base reached 73.4 million, with 4G users increasing 16 per cent year-on-year to 53.3 million. Mobile ARPU rose 14.0 per cent to PKR 328, supported by higher data usage and uptake of digital bundles. Multiplay customers—who use more than one Jazz service—grew 33.1 per cent and now account for 37 per cent of the user base. EBITDA grew 13.2 per cent year-on-year, while EBITDA margins slightly declined to 42 per cent, reflecting a shifting revenue mix. As Jazz scales new digital platforms, which have comparatively lower margins than traditional telecom services, investments in innovation and service diversification are expected to drive long-term growth.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said: “This growth reflects our successful transformation into a ServiceCo—powered by innovation, financial discipline, and a deep commitment to digital inclusion. We’re building platforms that empower individuals, enable small businesses, and help create a more connected, resilient Pakistan. To sustain this momentum, we urgently need tax and policy reforms that recognise the strategic value of digital infrastructure and foster long-term investment.”

As Pakistan’s top taxpayer, Jazz has contributed over Rs502 billion to the national exchequer in the past decade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Jazz revenue growth Q1

Comments

200 characters

Jazz posts 20.3pc revenue growth YoY in Q1

Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF

Minister informs NA: Reko Diq project to generate over $75bn in free cash flows

Opposition in NA blocks govt’s Income Tax bill

FBR may allow import of 5-year-old used vehicles

Senate body approves Off-the-Grid (CPPs) Levy Bill, 2025

Textile sector may return to costlier CPPs: PD’s PPP projections to Nepra draw sharp criticism

SECP implements major enhancements to EMR

Judges transfer case: Withdrawal of IHCBA petition questioned

Pakistan urges probe into N-black market in India

Aurangzeb assures NA: M-6 Motorway to be included in FY26 PSDP

Read more stories