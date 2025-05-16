IWT is lifeline of country, says JI

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami's Sindh chapter on Thursday declared that any tampering with the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) by India would be seen an act of war.

Speaking on Thursday, Kashif Saeed Shaikh, JI Sindh Chief emphasised that the treaty is a lifeline for Pakistan, particularly Sindh, and warned India against weaponizing water.

The JI Sindh leader noted that acute water shortages are turning agricultural lands barren. He said that the lack of water released downstream from Kotri has led to approximately five million acres of farmland in Thatta, Sujawal, and Badin Districts being lost to the sea. This water scarcity is disrupting human life and aquatic ecosystems, forcing hundreds to migrate, he said.

Citing the World Bank, Shaikh noted that the Indus Waters Treaty, a bilateral agreement, cannot be unilaterally suspended or terminated and requires mutual consent for any changes.

He condemned India’s threats to violate or suspend the treaty as “water terrorism” and a declaration of war. He accused India of past violations by constructing hydroelectric projects on rivers flowing into Pakistan, reducing water supply in breach of international law and the treaty.

He concluded that India’s actions aim to transform Pakistan’s agricultural lands into barren deserts, describing this as a clear act of water aggression.

