AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
Chicago soybeans drop from 10-month highs

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

CHICAGO: Chicago soybean futures on Thursday plummeted from the previous session’s 10-month high, pressured by a sharp drop in soyoil caused by concerns over US biofuel targets, traders said.

The most-active soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell to their daily limit, at 49.32 cents per pound. That pushed soybeans, which are crushed to produce soyoil and soymeal, down to a low of $10.46-3/4 per bushel.

Soybeans had reached their highest price since late July on Wednesday, buoyed by a de-escalation in the US-China trade dispute and optimism about continued US tax credits for biodiesel fuel. Concerns over biofuel policy, however, have re-emerged since Wednesday, with rumours that a target for renewable diesel volumes under discussion for next year will come well below the 5.25 billion gallons proposed by an alliance of oil and biofuel producers.

“It was disappointing for people who were banking for a bigger number,” said Terry Linn, vice president of Linn & Associates. CBOT soybeans were down 29-3/4 cents to $10.48 per bushel at 11:00 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT).

Optimism over a temporary truce in the US-China trade war, meanwhile, has subsided as analysts await more details on the ongoing negotiations.

