AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
Markets Print 2025-05-16

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 128,060 tonnes of cargo comprising 93,624 tonnes of import cargo and 34,436 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 93,624 comprised of 27,503 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,124 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 487 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate, 2,110 tonnes of Rock phosphate & 50,400 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 34,436 comprised of 8,4040 Containerized Cargo, 818 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 18,010 tonnes of Clinkers & 7,168 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 06 ships namly, Jasmin, Pan Spirit, Belmont, Addisdon, Gsl Christen & Cma Cgm Zanzibar, Em Zenith berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Msc Greenwich, East Ayutthaya & Aqua 1 sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Milaha Rass Laffan and Grand Ace left the port on Thursday morning, while another edible oil carrier ‘Chinook-I’ expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 169,243 tonnes, comprising 136,684 tonnes imports cargo and 32,559 export cargo carried in 331 Containers (17 TEUs Imports &314 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are three ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a Gas carrier ‘UOG Harriet-G’ & another edible oil carrier ‘Rhine’ expected to take berths at FOTCO and LCT respectively on today15th May, while two more container ships, As Alexandria and Seaspan Calicanto are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Friday 16thMay, 2025.

