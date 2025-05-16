Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 128,060 tonnes of cargo comprising 93,624 tonnes of import cargo and 34,436 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 93,624 comprised of 27,503 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,124 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 487 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate, 2,110 tonnes of Rock phosphate & 50,400 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 34,436 comprised of 8,4040 Containerized Cargo, 818 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 18,010 tonnes of Clinkers & 7,168 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 06 ships namly, Jasmin, Pan Spirit, Belmont, Addisdon, Gsl Christen & Cma Cgm Zanzibar, Em Zenith berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Msc Greenwich, East Ayutthaya & Aqua 1 sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Milaha Rass Laffan and Grand Ace left the port on Thursday morning, while another edible oil carrier ‘Chinook-I’ expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 169,243 tonnes, comprising 136,684 tonnes imports cargo and 32,559 export cargo carried in 331 Containers (17 TEUs Imports &314 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are three ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a Gas carrier ‘UOG Harriet-G’ & another edible oil carrier ‘Rhine’ expected to take berths at FOTCO and LCT respectively on today15th May, while two more container ships, As Alexandria and Seaspan Calicanto are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Friday 16thMay, 2025.

