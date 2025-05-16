There will be a firm response to any Indian aggression: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday voiced serious concern over recent remarks made by Indian leaders, warning that Pakistan would respond firmly to any act of aggression in order to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability, noting that Islamabad had agreed to a ceasefire understanding with India in good faith and remained dedicated to maintaining peace.

The prime minister underscored that the long-standing dispute over Jammu and Kashmir was the primary source of instability in South Asia and called for its resolution in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

PM Sharif expressed gratitude to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan for their continued support of the Kashmir cause, describing it as a reflection of deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two countries.

He also thanked President Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s solidarity during recent tensions in South Asia, referring to it as a demonstration of unwavering friendship and affection between the two countries.

The two leaders discussed the broader bilateral relationship, with Sharif noting that Pakistan and Azerbaijan share a special, time-tested partnership.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to transform that relationship into a robust economic alliance, mentioning progress on investment proposals valued at approximately $2 billion in various sectors in Pakistan.

PM Sharif extended an official invitation to President Aliyev to visit Pakistan, which was graciously accepted.

President Aliyev congratulated Prime Minister Sharif on what he described as Pakistan’s firm and effective response during a recent standoff with India.

He welcomed the ceasefire initiative and praised Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace.

He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to further strengthening ties with Pakistan across political, economic, and cultural domains.

