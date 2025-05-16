Residential plots in Karachi: Notification legalising commercial activities withdrawn by SBCA

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has withdrawn its notification that allowed commercial activities on residential plots.

Sindh High Court (SHC) heard a petition filed by Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi challenging the Sindh government’s move to legalize the commercial use of residential plots.

During the proceedings, Director-General of SBCA, Ishaq Khoro, submitted a response in court stating that the notification issued on March 13 has been withdrawn.

Following this, the SHC issued a brief order and disposed-off the petition.

The petition was filed by opposition leader of the City Council, Saifuddin Advocate, along with nine town chairmen.

Saifuddin Advocate hailed the development as a victory for the public of Karachi, describing the move to allow commercial use of residential plots as part of a conspiracy to damage the city.

He noted that Jamaat-e-Islami’s constitutional struggle had been successful, emphasizing that the city’s layout should not be distorted.

He also pledged to continue the fight against illegal commercial activities, demanding accountability for those responsible for the plot to alter the city’s master plan.

He added that the decision to legalize commercial use of residential areas was driven by the personal interests of a few, to the detriment of the city’s future.

Earlier, the SHC had clubbed petitions of Jamaat Islami and Pasban challenging amendments to the Karachi Building and Town Planning Regulations 2002 with a previous petition under hearing of the court.

Jamaat Islami’s lawyer argued before the court that a residential plot could not be used for commercial activities. “There is a procedure to convert the residential plot into commercial,” JI lawyer argued.

“It required an NOC from the Master Plan, KDA and other concerned departments as well as meeting necessary preconditions,” the lawyer said.

“After the amendment in regulations, only the SBCA’s NOC required to convert the residential plot into commercial,” JI lawyer said.