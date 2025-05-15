AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
In call with PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijan president hails Pakistan’s ‘remarkable success’ during clash with India

  • PM Shehbaz conveys his gratitude to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev for resolutely standing with Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published 15 May, 2025 04:43pm

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev hailed on Thursday Pakistan for its ‘remarkable success’ during the recent military clash with India.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that during his phone call with the leader, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his gratitude to Azerbaijan President Aliyev for resolutely standing with Pakistan during the recent military tension with India.

The PM said President Aliyev’s steadfast support was yet another demonstration of his great love and affection for the people of Pakistan.

The PM emphasized that Pakistan had agreed to the ceasefire understanding with India in the interest of regional peace, and remained committed to upholding it.

“However, he expressed his concern over the recent provocative statements by the Indian leadership, and affirmed that in face of any future aggression, Pakistan would resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the PMO quoted the premier as saying.

PM Shehbaz stressed that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was the root cause of instability in South Asia, which should be resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

The statement said that the PM conveyed his profound thanks to President Aliyev for his country’s steadfast and principled support to the Kashmir Cause.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan was fully committed to elevate friendship with Azerbaijan to a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

Azerbaijani envoy reaffirms support for Pakistan in meeting with PM Shehbaz

“In this context, he expressed satisfaction at the progress being made to finalize proposals related to investment worth USD 2 billion by Azerbaijan in different sectors of Pakistan.

He also renewed to President Aliyev a most cordial invitation to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, which was graciously accepted by President Aliyev.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan aim to expand bilateral investment to $2bn

Meanwhile, President Aliyev warmly congratulated the PM upon Pakistan’s remarkable success and welcomed the ceasefire understanding, while appreciating Pakistan’s efforts for peace.

“He reaffirmed that Azerbaijan was committed to the strengthening of its brotherly ties with Pakistan across all spheres.”

