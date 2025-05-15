AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
Sports

Shakib, Rajapaksa join Lahore Qalandars for remainder of PSL 10

BR Web Desk Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 08:43pm

Lahore Qalandars have bolstered their squad for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League season 10 with the inclusion of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Shakib, who joins on May 17 in Islamabad, will replace New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, ruled out due to a hand injury sustained on May 4. With over 7,400 T20 runs and 492 wickets, Shakib brings vast experience and all-round strength as Qalandars eye the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Rajapaksa will replace England’s Tom Curran, who has returned home following an ankle injury.

Foreign players likely to rejoin remaining matches of HBL-PSL-X

Known for his power-hitting and a T20 strike rate above 140, Rajapaksa is expected to add middle-order firepower. His wicketkeeping skills offer added depth to the squad.

Team Director Sameen Rana welcomed both additions, calling them “impact players” with the potential to lift Qalandars’ performance in the crucial phase of the tournament.

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza also rejoined the team last night. Further updates to the squad will be shared in due course.

