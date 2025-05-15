Foreign players likely to rejoin remaining matches of HBL-PSL-X

LAHORE: English cricketer Alex Hales is set to rejoin Islamabad United for the remaining matches of the HBL-PSL-X, which resumes on May 17.

Sources said that Alex has confirmed his availability for the remaining matches of the HBL-PSL-X.

The franchises are actively working to bring their overseas players back to Pakistan as preparations for the remaining fixtures continue.

Alex Hales expressed his excitement, stating, “Islamabad United was my first PSL team. The fans and franchise have always supported me, and I’m thrilled to return to Pakistan to play again.”

Earlier, David Warner and Ben McDermott of Karachi Kings also confirmed their return to Pakistan for the rest of the tournament, the sources added.

Meanwhile, James Vince and Mohammad Nabi have also agreed to return, although their arrival is subject to the issuance of NOCs and visas. However, the return of Kane Williamson and Tim Seifert appears unlikely.

