SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $71mn to $10.40bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $71 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $10.40 billion as of May 9, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.61 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.21 billion.

The central bank did not attribute any reason to the increase in the FX reserves.

“During the week ended on 09-May-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 71 million to US$ 10,403.1 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $118mn to $10.33 billion.

The central bank on Wednesday said that it had received the second tranche of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 760 million, equivalent to $1.02 billion, from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The amount will be reflected in SBP’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending on May 16, 2025,” the SBP said.