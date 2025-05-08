AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-13.07%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-6.98%)
FFL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.82%)
FLYNG 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-9.95%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.28 (-6.51%)
HUMNL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.45%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.11%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-19.1%)
MLCF 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -6.22 (-9.27%)
OGDC 179.39 Decreased By ▼ -17.24 (-8.77%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-12.69%)
PAEL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.86%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.59%)
PPL 131.91 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-9.2%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-9.92%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-12.36%)
TPLP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.76%)
TRG 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-9.93%)
WAVESAPP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-11.14%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.76%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $118mn to $10.33bn

BR Web Desk Published 08 May, 2025 07:43pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $118 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $10.33 billion as of May 2, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.48 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.15 billion.

The central bank did not attribute any reason to the increase in the FX reserves.

“During the week ended on 02-May-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 118 million to US$ 10,332.5 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves edged higher by $9mn to $10.21 billion.

SBP forex reserves foreign exchange reserves SBP reserves Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves SBP data SBP Forex reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves SBP’s foreign reserves

Comments

200 characters

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $118mn to $10.33bn

India to put forward position on Pakistan’s loans at next IMF board meet

IMF reaffirms support for Pakistan’s bailout, calls for deesclation with India

Pakistan confirms use of Chinese J-10C jets to repel Indian aggression

Punjab schools to remain closed till May 11 amid Indian aggression

West ignores Modi’s terror links for economic gains, says Pakistan’s Asif

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,200 in Pakistan

Pakistan rupee slips lower against US dollar

S&P warns of elevated credit risks amid soaring Pakistan-India military tensions

Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments plan to acquire majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Read more stories