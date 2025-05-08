SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $118mn to $10.33bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $118 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $10.33 billion as of May 2, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.48 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.15 billion.

The central bank did not attribute any reason to the increase in the FX reserves.

“During the week ended on 02-May-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 118 million to US$ 10,332.5 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves edged higher by $9mn to $10.21 billion.