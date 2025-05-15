AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Tom Cruise dazzles Cannes for ‘Mission: Impossible’ premiere

Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 03:21pm

CANNES, France: Tom Cruise hit the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet on Wednesday to a live band rendition of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ theme song as organisers pulled out all the stops to celebrate what may be the action star’s last appearance in the franchise.

Expectations had been high for Cruise’s return to Cannes three years after he had presented ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ with a colourful jet flyover. He could be seen mouthing “wow” and “bravo” to the band during the performance.

Cruise, 62, greeted fans who had been waiting hours in the French Riviera resort town’s unrelenting sun before joining the other stars of ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ to walk the carpet.

Cruise unleashes ‘Mission: Impossible’ juggernaut at Cannes

Fellow cast members Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Greg Tarzan Davis, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales and Hannah Waddingham posed with Cruise, even snapping a few selfies themselves, before heading into the red-bedecked Grand Lumiere Theatre.

U.S. actors Zoe Saldana and Eva Longoria, as well as Andie MacDowell, sporting a suit, and Cannes jury member Halle Berry were also spotted on their way to the Cannes premiere.

Cruise reprises the role of agent Ethan Hunt for the eighth time in the latest iteration in the series from director Christopher McQuarrie due to hit U.S. theatres on May 23.

With a budget of about $400 million, the new ‘Mission: Impossible’ is one of several big-name films that cinema operators are hoping will help them stay on the road to recovery this year, five years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Box office receipts totalled $8.6 billion last year in the United States and Canada, 25% below the pre-pandemic heights of $11.4 billion in 2019.

Tom Cruise Cannes Film Festival Mission: Impossible

Comments

200 characters

Tom Cruise dazzles Cannes for ‘Mission: Impossible’ premiere

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Trump says he’s ‘not interested’ in Apple building in India

In call with PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijan president hails Pakistan’s ‘remarkable success’ during clash with India

RDA inflows down 25%, clock in at $177mn in April 2025

Gold price per tola falls Rs6,700 in Pakistan

Pakistan slams Indian defence minister’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear remarks: FO

Chinese weapons pass combat test in India-Pakistan clash ‘with flying colours’: report

Indian travel firms report drop in Turkiye bookings over Pakistan support

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms inks SPA with CCL Holding

Nishat Hotels & Properties seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Read more stories