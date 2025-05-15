AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea stocks fall as rally from US-China trade talks loses steam

  • Benchmark KOSPI closed down 19.21 points, or 0.73%, at 2,621.36
Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 03:18pm

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares declined on Thursday, as a tech-led rally triggered by U.S.-China trade talks began to lose steam. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark KOSPI closed down 19.21 points, or 0.73%, at 2,621.36.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.17%, while peer SK Hynix lost 2.67%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.07%.

Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp dropped 2.13% and down 1.30%, respectively.

Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.79%, while drugmaker Samsung Biologics fell 0.70%.

South Korea’s deputy finance minister Choi Ji-young met with Assistant Secretary for International Finance at the U.S. Treasury, Robert Kaproth, to discuss the dollar/won market on May 5, a South Korean government official said on Wednesday.

South Korean shares rise for third day on chip boost

Of the total 935 traded issues, 298 shares advanced, while 593 declined.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 264.4 billion won ($189.34 million).

The won was quoted at 1,394.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.72% higher than its previous close.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,390.1 per dollar, up 1.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,386.9.

The KOSPI has risen 9.25% so far this year, while the won has strengthened 5.6% against the dollar in the same period.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.05 point to 107.50.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 2.365%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 2 basis points to 2.737%.

South Korean shares South Korean stocks

Comments

200 characters

South Korea stocks fall as rally from US-China trade talks loses steam

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Trump says he’s ‘not interested’ in Apple building in India

In call with PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijan president hails Pakistan’s ‘remarkable success’ during clash with India

RDA inflows down 25%, clock in at $177mn in April 2025

Gold price per tola falls Rs6,700 in Pakistan

Pakistan slams Indian defence minister’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear remarks: FO

Chinese weapons pass combat test in India-Pakistan clash ‘with flying colours’: report

Indian travel firms report drop in Turkiye bookings over Pakistan support

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms inks SPA with CCL Holding

Nishat Hotels & Properties seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Read more stories