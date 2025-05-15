AIRLINK 159.65 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (3.03%)
BOP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.53%)
FCCL 48.45 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.23%)
FFL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.29%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.90 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.4%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.5%)
KOSM 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.65%)
MLCF 76.48 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.55%)
OGDC 213.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.16%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.35 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.57%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.1%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 172.90 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (1.76%)
PRL 33.32 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (7%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
SSGC 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.58%)
SYM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.36%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.44%)
TPLP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
TRG 65.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.58%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.17%)
BR100 12,857 Increased By 186.3 (1.47%)
BR30 38,060 Increased By 692.7 (1.85%)
KSE100 119,759 Increased By 1222.5 (1.03%)
KSE30 36,708 Increased By 413.9 (1.14%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore futures hover near 5-week high; China credit data caps gains

Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 02:56pm

BEIJING: Iron ore futures held near a five-week high on Thursday, boosted by improved demand outlook from the Sino-U.S. trade truce, although weaker credit data from China limited gains.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) closed daytime trade 1.17% higher at 736.5 yuan ($102.13) a metric ton. Earlier in the day, the contract hit the highest point since April 7 at 738.5 yuan.

The benchmark June iron ore on the Singapore Exchange, however, was down 0.37% at $101.45 a ton, as of 0754 GMT.

Hot metal output - a gauge of iron ore demand - may hover at a high level, as exports of manufactured goods could sustain the strong momentum over the 90-day window period, analysts at investment bank CICC said in a research note.

The United States and China agreed on Monday to slash tariffs for 90 days as part of efforts to end a trade war that has disrupted the global economy and set financial markets on edge.

Iron ore climbs on optimism

Steelmakers are unlikely to voluntarily reduce output while still able to earn handsome profits, unless a mandated production cut is enforced, according to a trader and two analysts who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Beijing announced in March plans to restructure its massive steel industry through output cuts.

However, the iron ore contract’s gains were limited by rising caution after the release of disappointing credit data.

China’s new bank loans tumbled more than expected in April as a protracted trade war with the United States further eroded the market’s appetite during a typically slow month for loan demand.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE advanced, with coking coal and coke up 0.34% and 0.44%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Rebar added 0.39%, hot-rolled coil edged 0.46% higher while wire rod dipped 0.87% and stainless steel lost 0.23%.

iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore futures hover near 5-week high; China credit data caps gains

Stock market sees buying momentum, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee register gains against US dollar

Trump says he’s ‘not interested’ in Apple building in India

RDA inflows down 25%, clock in at $177mn in April 2025

Gold price per tola falls Rs6,700 in Pakistan

Chinese weapons pass combat test in India-Pakistan clash ‘with flying colours’: report

Indian travel firms report drop in Turkiye bookings over Pakistan support

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms inks SPA with CCL Holding

Nishat Hotels & Properties seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Read more stories