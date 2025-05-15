AIRLINK 160.20 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (3.38%)
BOP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.66%)
CPHL 83.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.58%)
FCCL 48.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
FLYNG 48.43 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (7.72%)
HUBC 139.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.19%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.2%)
KOSM 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
MLCF 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.31%)
OGDC 213.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.34%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.08%)
PAEL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.1%)
POWER 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
PPL 173.49 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (2.11%)
PRL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.36%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
SSGC 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.89%)
SYM 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.9%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.33%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
TRG 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.24%)
WAVESAPP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.23%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.06%)
BR100 12,795 Increased By 124.2 (0.98%)
BR30 37,932 Increased By 564.8 (1.51%)
KSE100 119,321 Increased By 784.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 36,550 Increased By 256.6 (0.71%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand gains, focus on upcoming Ramaphosa-Trump meeting and mining data

Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 11:59am

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand edged up against a weaker dollar in early trade on Thursday, after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office confirmed his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump next week following days of speculation.

At 0622 GMT, the rand traded at 18.22 against the dollar , about 0.3% firmer than Wednesday’s closing level.

The presidency said that Ramaphosa’s meeting with Trump on May 21 will provide a platform to reset the strategic relationship between the two countries, which have been at odds since Trump returned to the White House in January. Investor attention will mainly be on March gold and mining, production figures at 0930 GMT, where economists polled by Reuters expect a fifth consecutive contraction.

South African rand recoups losses, power cuts in focus

“Like manufacturing (data), mining continues to grapple with unfavourable domestic supply conditions and an increasingly subdued global economy,” said Nedbank economists in a researchnote, adding that the sector will likely weigh down economic growth in the first quarter of 2025.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was little changed in early deals, with the yield up 0.5 basis points to 8.945%.

rand South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand gains, focus on upcoming Ramaphosa-Trump meeting and mining data

Stock market sees buying momentum, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee register gains against US dollar

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Chinese weapons pass combat test in India-Pakistan clash ‘with flying colours’: report

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms inks SPA with CCL Holding

Meeting scheduled for 15-16th: PD to brief IMF on CDMP, subsidy and carbon levy law

Nishat Hotels & Properties seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Court allows Imran Khan to communicate with his sons

Oil falls over $1 on expectations for US-Iran nuclear deal

TWF Holding acquires majority stake in ZIL Limited

Read more stories