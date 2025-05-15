AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-15

Ex-FATA/PATA: Rs45bn GST exemptions under scrutiny

Sohail Sarfraz Published 15 May, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The government is reviewing Rs45 billion tax exemptions granted to erstwhile tribal areas in the coming budget (2025-26).

It is learnt that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is likely not to extend sales tax exemption to erstwhile tribal areas beyond June 30, 2024.

Through Finance Act, 2024 exemption available to ex-FATA/PATA (import/ supply of goods and supply of electricity) was retained till June 30, 2025.

FATA, PATA regions: No law under study to grant tax relief: Aurangzeb

However, the exemption on import shall be available subject to presentation of pay order instead of post-dated cheque which would be released on furnishing (within six months) of the consumption/installation certificates issued by the concerned Commissioner.

During last meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, the committee had endorsed a proposal of the business community for not extending sales tax exemption in erstwhile tribal areas beyond June 30, 2025.

The sales tax exemption to erstwhile tribal areas would expire on June 30, 2025.

The chairman of the committee, Saleem Mandviwalla was of the view that the formal sectors such as steel, ghee/cooking oil and others have disadvantageous position due to this exemption.

“We are well aware of the issue and taken the decision and we will make recommendation,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes Federal Government FBR GST tax exemptions Senate panel Budget 2025 26 Ex FATA/PATA

Comments

200 characters

Ex-FATA/PATA: Rs45bn GST exemptions under scrutiny

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Meeting scheduled for 15-16th: PD to brief IMF on CDMP, subsidy and carbon levy law

Court allows Imran Khan to communicate with his sons

PM Shehbaz sets up panel for petroleum sector reforms

NA informed: PIA records Rs9.35bn operational profit

90bps drop in Market Treasury Bills yield

Entry-151 of Sixth Schedule to STA: SC CB grants status quo, restores amendment

Collusive tendering practices: NAB, CCP sign MoU to take firm action

Transfer of judges: CB concerned about attributing malice to state functionaries

Read more stories