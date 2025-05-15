Entrepreneurs’ Organisation launches accelerator programme in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO), the world’s leading peer-to-peer network of successful business owners, launched its global EO Accelerator program in Pakistan. This powerful initiative is now available to early-stage entrepreneurs in the country, offering a structured pathway for business owners striving to scale their ventures beyond the $1 million revenue mark.

Yasmin Dadabhoy has been appointed as President for the Pakistan Chapter. Usama Sultan Shamsi assumed the role of EO Accelerator Chair for Karachi and Dr Noman Said as the Co-Chair for Karachi.

EO Accelerator is designed specifically for founders and business owners who are generating between USD $250,000 and $1 million in annual revenue and are eager to grow further. The program fills a crucial gap in Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing these growth-minded individuals with a global curriculum, strategic mentorship, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Noman Ahmed Said, technopreneur and Co-Chair has said that this is a monumental step in building a stronger pipeline of successful companies in Pakistan as EO Accelerator can play a transformational role for founders who have the drive but need structure, mentorship, and community to scale. “With the launch of EO Accelerator in Pakistan, we are opening doors for ambitious founders to build scalable, sustainable businesses,” he said. This program is not just about growth in numbers — it’s about developing leadership capacity, fostering accountability, and creating a mindset shift that helps entrepreneurs truly thrive, he added.

EO Accelerator’s arrival in Pakistan is part of a broader vision to support entrepreneurship as a key driver of economic growth, job creation, and innovation. With Pakistan’s startup ecosystem gaining international attention and investment, EO’s global platform provides Pakistani entrepreneurs with the credibility and connectivity needed to thrive in global markets, he added.

The EO Accelerator program includes quarterly learning days facilitated by experts, monthly accountability group sessions, one-on-one mentorship, and access to EO’s global community of more than 18,000 entrepreneurs across 76 countries. It empowers participants to make better decisions, overcome challenges, and fast-track their growth journey.

EO Accelerator is currently accepting applications from founders based in Karachi, with plans to expand into other cities across Pakistan in the near future. Entrepreneurs who meet the revenue criteria and demonstrate a strong commitment to growth are encouraged to apply.

