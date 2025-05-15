AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
Opinion Print 2025-05-15

‘After aerial humiliation, panicked India bombed its own people’

Qamar Bashir Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 06:25am

This is apropos letters to the Editor titled “After aerial humiliation, panicked India bombed its own people” carried by the newspaper in recent days.

This writer would like to raise a profound question: if a ballistic missile designed to hit strategic enemy targets instead kills civilians within India, what assurance is there that a future “mistake” won’t hit Karachi, Kabul, or even Moscow? In stark contrast to India’s series of disasters, Pakistan’s armed forces have demonstrated remarkable professionalism, agility, and strategic foresight throughout the ongoing conflict.

The Pakistan Air Force, employing advanced Chinese PL-15 long-range air-to-air missiles, showcased its superior targeting capabilities by neutralizing India’s Rafales — arguably the crown jewel of its air fleet.

Despite being outnumbered and often underestimated, Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunders and J-10Cs have shown tactical supremacy due to better coordination, superior training, and modern Chinese integration protocols.

The F-16 fleet, backed by American avionics and enhanced radar systems, played a pivotal role in electronic warfare, disrupting Indian communications and reducing the efficacy of their missions. Pakistan’s missile corps has remained restrained, precise, and strategically calibrated. No misfires. No civilian casualties.

No violations of its own sovereignty. Its restraint has earned it not only strategic ground but also diplomatic credibility. This war has become a revealing lens through which to judge the operational readiness and ethical responsibility of two nuclear-armed neighbors. India, despite its vast military budget and foreign acquisitions, is now viewed with suspicion and concern—not just by its enemies, but by its allies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

Pakistan armed forces Indians Indo Pak tensions Indian airstrikes Chinese PL 15 missiles

