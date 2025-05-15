Rally held to celebrate success of Bunyanum Marsoos operation

LAHORE: Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company organized a rally and celebrated Gratitude Day on the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and to pay tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Chairman PIEDMC Javed Iqbal said that the success of Operation Bunyan Marsoos has proven that our armed forces will not tolerate any threat to the country’s integrity and sovereignty.

Chairman PEDMC Javed Iqbal, President Sundar Industrial Estate Muhammad Ahmed Khan, and President Sundar Trade Union Syed Maaz Mahmood led the rally from the Sundar Board office to Al Harmain Chowk. A large number of industrialists and industrial workers participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally were carrying the national flag and placards written in favor of the Pakistan Armed Forces. The national anthem and slogans in favour of the Armed Forces were chanted during the rally.

Addressing the rally, Chairman PEDMC Javed Iqbal said that our armed forces have thwarted India’s nefarious objectives and made the country’s defence impregnable. It has been proven that Pakistan is not only self-sufficient in its defense but also has the full capability and courage to respond to the enemy on every front. He said that the befitting reply of our armed forces was not just a defensive action, but a clear message to the enemy that our silence should not be considered as our weakness.

