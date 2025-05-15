AIRLINK 155.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.54%)
BOP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.99%)
CPHL 82.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
FCCL 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.16%)
FLYNG 47.95 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (6.65%)
HUBC 140.31 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.7%)
HUMNL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.36%)
KOSM 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.74%)
MLCF 75.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
OGDC 214.80 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1%)
PACE 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
PAEL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.27%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
POWER 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
PPL 175.10 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (3.05%)
PRL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.34%)
PTC 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
SEARL 84.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.66%)
SSGC 36.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.86%)
SYM 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TRG 66.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
YOUW 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
BR100 12,778 Increased By 107.6 (0.85%)
BR30 37,928 Increased By 561 (1.5%)
KSE100 119,255 Increased By 718 (0.61%)
KSE30 36,551 Increased By 257.1 (0.71%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-15

PPSC recruitment process: 8 UE-FC students achieve success

Press Release Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 07:22am

FAISALABAD: On the outstanding success of the students of the University of Education, Dr Hina Hadayat Ali, Coordinator Special Education Department, University of Education (Faisalabad Campus) said that after a tough competition for only 153 seats (out of which only 99 were on open merit) out of 996 candidates, eight talented students of the University of Education Faisalabad Campus (UE-FC) achieved success through the prestigious recruitment process of PPSC.

