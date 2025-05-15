PPSC recruitment process: 8 UE-FC students achieve success

FAISALABAD: On the outstanding success of the students of the University of Education, Dr Hina Hadayat Ali, Coordinator Special Education Department, University of Education (Faisalabad Campus) said that after a tough competition for only 153 seats (out of which only 99 were on open merit) out of 996 candidates, eight talented students of the University of Education Faisalabad Campus (UE-FC) achieved success through the prestigious recruitment process of PPSC.

