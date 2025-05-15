Senate House Business Advisory Body meets

ISLAMABAD: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met here at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The committee, presided over by Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 350th Session of the Senate.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on current situation of important national and international issues. The HBAC decided that the current session is likely to continue till next Friday (23rd May 2025).

The committee paid rich tribute to late Senator Prof Sajid Mir for his steadfast commitment and invaluable contribution.

Acting Chairman Senate and members of the HBAC eulogised contribution of late Senator Prof Sajid Mir for the country and said that his services would long be remembered. The meeting was also attended by Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Irfanul Haq Siddiqui, Senator Syed Ali Zafar, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Senator Attaur Rehman, Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Raja Nasir Abbas, Senator Hamid Khan, Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider.

