Dar underscores sanctity of Indus Waters Treaty

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has underscored the sanctity of the Indus Waters Treaty, stressing that it remains inviolable and cannot be unilaterally changed or held in abeyance.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to peace and its resolute stance against terrorism in all its forms, he emphasised that Pakistan’s response was a legitimate exercise of its inherent right to self-defence in response to India’s aggression.

Dar was briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs convened Wednesday, with Hina Rabbani Khar in chair.

He condemned India’s actions as a blatant violation of international law, bilateral agreements, and multilateral norms fuelled by unfounded allegations and provocative rhetoric.

The Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch, also briefed the Committee on India’s recent acts of aggression, Pakistan’s resolute and measured response, and the diplomatic dimensions of the crisis.

The meeting was also attended by Committee members Danyal Chaudhary, Nuzhat Sadiq, Syed Mustafa Mehmood, Dr Muhammad Farooq Sattar, DrAmjad Ali Khan, and Muhammad Atif.

The foreign minister provided a detailed account of developments following the Pehalgam attack on April 22, 2025.

The chairperson and committee members commended the people of Pakistan, the Government of Pakistan, the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and all relevant stakeholders for their effective handling of the crisis. Khar emphasised that reckless violation of international law and the principles of the UN Charter can destabilise the region. She emphasised that India’s aggression has brought the international community’s attention to South Asia as a nuclear flash point and at the unresolved dispute of Jammu and Kashmir to be the root cause of hostilities between two nuclear armed neighbours. As a responsible nation Pakistan always called for dialogue and negotiations to eradicate risk of further escalation.

The Committee also denounced India’s unlawful attempts to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, calling for India to be held accountable in all relevant international and multilateral forums for its unilateral violations of established agreements. The Committee urged proactive measures to safeguard Pakistan’s rightful share of water resources under existing legal frameworks.

The meeting ended with a commitment to uphold Pakistan’s sovereignty, dignity, and principled position on the global stage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025