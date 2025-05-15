Japanese rubber futures extend gains

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose for the tenth consecutive session on Wednesday as a temporary truce in the US-China trade conflict outweighed a firmer supply outlook.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for October delivery ended daytime trade 4.5 yen higher, or 1.43%, at 319.6 yen ($2.17) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery rose 240 yuan, or 1.6%, to 15,235 yuan ($2,111.92) per metric ton. The most active June butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE surged 410 yuan, or 3.43%, to 12,380 yuan ($1,716.16) per ton. On Monday, the US and China agreed to pause their trade war for at least 90 days, with the US cutting tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% from 145% and China slashing duties on US imports to 10% from 125%. Reductions in tariffs have improved the outlook for the downstream demand of natural

rubber, supporting prices, said Chinese financial information site Tonghuashun Information.