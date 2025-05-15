AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 15, 2025
Markets

Iron ore climbs on optimism

Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 05:42am

BEIJING: Prices of iron ore futures climbed to the highest point in more than five weeks on Wednesday, driven by moves from the United States and China to cut tariffs following a trade agreement, bolstering hopes for a lasting resolution to the trade dispute. The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was up 1.81% at 732.5 yuan ($101.51) a metric ton, as of 0215 GMT.

The contract hit its highest level since April 7 at 736.5 yuan a ton earlier in the session. The benchmark June iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 1.6% higher at $101.1 a ton, as of 0205 GMT. Earlier in the day, the contract hit the highest level since April 4 at $101.45. China said on Tuesday that it will lower its tariffs on US goods to 10% for an initial 90 days, starting from 12:01 pm (0401 GMT) on Wednesday.

The US will cut the “de minimis” tariff for low-value shipments from China to as low as 30%. US President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he could see himself dealing directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the final details of a US-China trade deal.

Additionally, Chinese iron ore mining company Shougang Hierro Peru suspended operations after part of its dispatch infrastructure collapsed at its shipping port, with repairs likely taking four to five months.

