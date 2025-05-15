AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-15

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (May 14, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2025 05:42am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (May 14, 2025)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                            17000
Gur                        15000-20000
Shakar                     16000-21000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7800-8500
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               33000-35000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          36000-38000
Dal Mong (Washed)          34000-39000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           33000-36000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          39000-40000
Dal Mash (Washed)          44000-48000
Dal Masoor (Local)         30000-31000
Dal Masoor (impor)         27000-31000
Masoor (salam-local)       33000-40000
Masoor (salam-import)      24000-25000
Gram White                 23000-27000
Gram Black                 22000-24000
Dal Chana (Thin)           23500-25000
Dal Chana (Thick)          25000-30000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    29000-30000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    50000-60000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        30000-33000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-30000
Kainat 1121                24000-27000
Rice Basmati (386)         18000-20000
Basmati broken             14000-19000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

grain grain crop

Comments

200 characters

Lahore Grain Market Rates

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Meeting scheduled for 15-16th: PD to brief IMF on CDMP, subsidy and carbon levy law

Court allows Imran Khan to communicate with his sons

Ex-FATA/PATA: Rs45bn GST exemptions under scrutiny

PM Shehbaz sets up panel for petroleum sector reforms

NA informed: PIA records Rs9.35bn operational profit

90bps drop in Market Treasury Bills yield

Entry-151 of Sixth Schedule to STA: SC CB grants status quo, restores amendment

Collusive tendering practices: NAB, CCP sign MoU to take firm action

Transfer of judges: CB concerned about attributing malice to state functionaries

Read more stories