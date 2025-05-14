AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
World

Qatar signs $200bn deal to buy jets from Boeing during Trump visit

Reuters Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 09:07pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DOHA: Qatar signed a deal on Wednesday to purchase jets from U.S. manufacturer Boeing for Qatar Airways during President Donald Trump’s visit to the Gulf Arab country.

Trump said the deal was worth $200 billion and included 160 jets. Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani witnessed the signing ceremony in Doha.

The deal was announced during Trump’s second stop on a tour of Gulf states after he struck a string of deals with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia to invest $600bn, says White House as US, KSA sign $142bn defence deal

Trump said Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg told him at the signing ceremony that “it’s the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing, that’s good”.

Trump added: “It’s over $200 billion but 160 in terms of the jets, that’s fantastic. So that’s a record, Kelly, and congratulations to Boeing. Get those planes out there, get them out there.”

