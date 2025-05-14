AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
Markets

TSX slips after six-day win streak as investors await trade developments

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 09:00pm

Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, after six straight sessions of gains, as investors took a breather while awaiting signals from ongoing trade developments.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.13% at 25,583.02 points after rising 2.6% in the past six sessions and hitting a three-month high last week.

Markets have been rising on trade optimism after a limited U.S.-UK agreement and the United States and China pausing their fierce tariff dispute assuaged fears about a global economic slowdown.

A 90-day tariff pause announced by the U.S. on April 9 for countries other than China, along with solid earnings reports and a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation reading, helped the index regain ground from early April lows.

“I think all the markets are taking a little bit of a breather now after the recent rallies”, said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management.

“The inflation reading and the U.S.-China situation buoyed the market in the immediate past but … expectations of what is likely to happen are becoming more and more uncertain. And so I think the markets going to be looking for some direction”.

TSX gains on US-China tariff agreement

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson noted that recent inflation data indicate progress toward the Fed’s 2% target, yet the outlook remains uncertain as potential new import taxes could elevate prices.

On TSX, mining stock fell 1.9%, tracking lower gold prices, as easing U.S.-China tensions dimmed bullion’s safe-haven appeal.

Energy subindex slipped 0.6% after oil prices fell as traders eyed a potential jump in U.S. crude inventories, while OPEC lowered its oil supply growth forecast for producers outside OPEC+.

