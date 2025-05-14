AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
May 14, 2025
Most Gulf bourses settle flat, oil prices fall

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 07:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most Gulf stock markets were unchanged at close on Wednesday after oil prices fell as investors looked for data about U.S. crude inventories amid worries of rising supply while stocks globally were steady as trade tensions seemed to ease.

Brent crude futures fell 64 cents, or around 1%, to $65.99 a barrel by 0934 GMT as traders anticipated a potential jump in U.S. crude inventories, with official data expected at 1430 GMT.

Stocks around the world took a breather after a strong rally on easing global trade tensions, after a U.S.-China truce.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was unchanged at close.

A 9% surge in wholesale and retail trader Al Hokair offset a 5.43% fall in telecom provider Saudi Telecom and 5.38% fall in real estate firm Taiba Investment Company.

Most Gulf Markets settle higher as investors weigh U.S.-China trade truce

Dubai’s main share index settled 0.1% lower, Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance logged losses for a second straight session, closing down 5.1%.

Qatar’s benchmark stock index closed up 0.08% with a 1.4% rise in milk producer Baladna offsetting a 1.3% fall in Qatar International Islamic.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed 0.4% higher. Beltone Financial Holdings closed up 3% after the financial services provider logged a 1.4% rise in quarterly net profit.

-----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     was flat at 11,532
 ABU DHABI        down 0.1% to 9,621
 DUBAI            down 0.06% to 5,360
 QATAR            up 0.1% to 10,594
 EGYPT            rose 0.4% to 31,828
 BAHRAIN          rose 0.10% to 1,920
 OMAN             rose 0.8% to 4,397
 KUWAIT           finished flat at 8,755
-----------------------------------------
