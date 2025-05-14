AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
Azerbaijani envoy reaffirms support for Pakistan in meeting with PM Shehbaz

BR Web Desk Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 07:19pm

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House, where both sides reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan for their “unwavering solidarity” with Pakistan amid recent regional tensions.

He termed Azerbaijan’s support a reflection of the strong and enduring friendship between the two countries.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the efforts of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the recent military operation, “Operation Bunyan un Marsoos,” describing it as a historic success.

PM Shehbaz, FM Dar, military chiefs honour troops in Pasrur: ISPR

He reiterated that Pakistan remains a peace-loving nation and had agreed to a ceasefire understanding with India in the interest of regional stability. However, he underscored that Pakistan would continue safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any future aggression.

Highlighting the growing momentum in Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations, Prime Minister Shehbaz said he was encouraged by the positive trajectory of cooperation between the two countries.

He referred to President Aliyev’s visit to Pakistan in July last year as a milestone that opened new avenues of collaboration in trade, economy, and investment.

PM Shehbaz credits President Trump for ceasefire breakthrough between Pakistan and India

The Prime Minister also recalled his own visit to Baku in February, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to elevate bilateral ties into a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership.

Ambassador Farhadov congratulated the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan on what he described as a successful and dignified handling of recent developments. He conveyed President Aliyev’s strong appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace and regional stability.

He also discussed the ongoing implementation of various agreements signed at the leadership level, assuring the Prime Minister of his commitment to enhancing cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

