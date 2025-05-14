PM Shehbaz, FM Dar, military chiefs honour troops in Pasrur: ISPR

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, flanked by key cabinet members and military chiefs, visited Pasrur Cantonment on Wednesday to laud troops for their performance in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, the retaliatory campaign against India’s aggression under Marka-e-Haq, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

“The Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, Minister for Planning and Development, Information Minister, visited Pasrur Cantonment, Sialkot, today to commend the exceptional bravery and professionalism of the troops during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, part of The Marqa-e-Haq. Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M) were also present during the visit,” according to an ISPR press release.

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

During the visit, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive briefing on both the conduct of recent operations and the current operational preparedness of the Corps.

Commending the Armed Forces for their exemplary performance in Marka-e-Haq, the Prime Minister stated: “The valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan, fortified by the unwavering resolve of the nation, defended the motherland heroically and dealt a decisive blow to the adversary’s dastardly aggression. History will eternally record how, within a few hours, Pakistan’s defenders extinguished India’s unprovoked aggression with unmatched precision and resolve.”

While interacting with officers and frontline soldiers, the Prime Minister lauded their high morale, exceptional professionalism, and unflinching readiness.

The Prime Minister further affirmed: “Pakistan takes immense pride in its brave sons; they are the crown jewels of our nation.”

PM Shehbaz credits President Trump for ceasefire breakthrough between Pakistan and India

He condemned India’s blatant aggression against innocent civilians that resulted in the martyrdom of children, women, and the elderly, while falsely labeling them as terrorists - actions he described as “utterly shameful and in violation of all international laws, norms, and morality.”

He stated that despite Pakistan’s offer for neutral investigations, India deliberately avoided this path as they “had nothing to prove,” and instead launched their offensive based on “false pretenses, bloated arrogance, and ego,” for which they received a befitting response, Alhumdulillah.

The Prime Minister added that “our martyrs have always been our pride, and the nation shall remain eternally indebted to them.”

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly received by the Chief of Army Staff and the Corps Commander of Gujranwala.